Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,741,800 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 2,903,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,354.5 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sumco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

SUMCF stock opened at 12.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 13.92. Sumco has a 1-year low of 11.93 and a 1-year high of 15.21.

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

