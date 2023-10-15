Nongfu Spring (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Trading Down 5.2%

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 9,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.
Nongfu Spring Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43.
Nongfu Spring Company Profile
Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Functional Drinks Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea beverage products; functional drink products; fruit juice products; and other beverage products, such as soda water, sparkling flavored, and coffee beverages, as well as agricultural products comprising fresh fruits.
