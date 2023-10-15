SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of SSAAY opened at $2.78 on Friday. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.47.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a positive return on equity of 20.46% and a negative net margin of 13.39%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on SSAAY
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SSAB AB (publ)
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.