AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Down 25.7% in September

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AudioCodes Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of AUDC opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $21.19.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.18 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 8.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Cornerstone Management Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 669.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

