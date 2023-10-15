Short Interest in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Rises By 42.7%

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,500 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the September 15th total of 216,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Astronics Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. Astronics has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $496.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $174.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.33 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astronics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 1,337.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Astronics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

ATRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Astronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Stories

