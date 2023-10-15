QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

QUALCOMM has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. QUALCOMM has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $7.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.49. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94. The stock has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

