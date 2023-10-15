Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Short Interest Update

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the September 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days. Currently, 17.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $86,798.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,394.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,796,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,613 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,971 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $22,883,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,831,000 after acquiring an additional 759,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,122,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 33,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $471.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.53. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $21.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.23. Research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VERA shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.