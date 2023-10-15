Citigroup (NYSE:C) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of C stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $53.23.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.82.

View Our Latest Report on C

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.