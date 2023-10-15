Citigroup (NYSE:C) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Citigroup Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of C stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $53.23.
Citigroup Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.
