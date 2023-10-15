Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $41,949.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,660.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $41,949.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,660.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,741 shares of company stock worth $2,358,330. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer cut Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $40.71.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

