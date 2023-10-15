Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the September 15th total of 985,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,631,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $43.37 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.71 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,639,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586,242 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,394.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,236,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,086,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,926,000 after buying an additional 1,422,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,657,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,072,000 after buying an additional 1,189,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,313 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.