Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 735,500 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the September 15th total of 542,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,048,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.41 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.