Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Short Interest Down 28.9% in September

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 377,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 530,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 126.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 39,350 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 166.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 235.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,918 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VWE opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. Vintage Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

