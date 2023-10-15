Short Interest in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Rises By 25.1%

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 23,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Utah Medical Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Utah Medical Products Trading Down 1.2 %
Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter.
Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utah Medical Products
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.8% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 13,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Utah Medical Products by 21.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
Utah Medical Products Company Profile
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.
