Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the September 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $191.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.63. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $160.89 and a 1 year high of $205.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 73,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

