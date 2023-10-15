Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the September 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $191.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.63. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $160.89 and a 1 year high of $205.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.
About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
