Prairie Operating Co. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prairie Operating Co. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CRKR stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Prairie Operating has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

Prairie Operating Co engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

