Prairie Operating Co. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prairie Operating Co. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Prairie Operating Price Performance
CRKR stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Prairie Operating has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.
Prairie Operating Company Profile
