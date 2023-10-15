Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Short Interest Update

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Calbee Stock Performance
Shares of CBCFF stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. Calbee has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $22.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Calbee in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Calbee Company Profile
Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.
