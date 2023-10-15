Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Short Interest Update

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 601,600 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the September 15th total of 701,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of HLTH stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.01. Cue Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.
Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 55.54%. The company had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Health will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. It offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.
