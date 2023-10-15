Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Short Interest Update

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 601,600 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the September 15th total of 701,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Cue Health Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of HLTH stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.01. Cue Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 55.54%. The company had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Health will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cue Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 330.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 447,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 343,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cue Health by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cue Health in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cue Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,181,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 53,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. It offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

Featured Stories

