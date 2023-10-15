Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the September 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LARK. TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LARK stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $95.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.21%.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

