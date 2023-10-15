American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 9,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $294,932.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,109.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $294,932.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,109.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,800 shares of company stock worth $1,877,023. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $34.85 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 89.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Homes 4 Rent

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.