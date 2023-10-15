Short Interest in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Expands By 19.7%

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 29.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,680,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,731 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,196,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,108 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,207,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,632,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after purchasing an additional 522,495 shares during the period. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $6.07 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $789.04 million, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -363.64%.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

