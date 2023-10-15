ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the September 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ENGGY opened at $8.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $10.09.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

