ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the September 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Price Performance
ENGGY opened at $8.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $10.09.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ENAGAS S A/ADR
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.