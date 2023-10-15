Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the September 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 666,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,522.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

CINF opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.45%. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

