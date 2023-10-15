CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Short Interest Down 14.4% in September

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,300 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the September 15th total of 354,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CURO Group Price Performance

CURO stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.66.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $209.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CURO Group

Institutional Trading of CURO Group

In related news, CEO Douglas D. Clark purchased 17,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 786,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,622.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,173,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,651,288.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas D. Clark bought 17,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $29,760.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,622.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 106,712 shares of company stock worth $141,878. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 217.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

