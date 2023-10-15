Quantum (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.60

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Quantum has a market cap of $5.60 and $5.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00021464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00015911 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013583 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,909.29 or 1.00041408 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

