JUNO (JUNO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $10.56 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. JUNO has a market cap of $10.56 million and approximately $76,520.97 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

