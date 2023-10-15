Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) versus Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Head to Head Contrast

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) and Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roche and Amarin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roche $69.62 billion 3.47 $13.02 billion N/A N/A Amarin $369.19 million 0.83 -$105.80 million ($0.09) -8.44

Roche has higher revenue and earnings than Amarin.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roche N/A N/A N/A Amarin -11.06% -6.56% -4.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Roche and Amarin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

25.5% of Amarin shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Amarin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Roche and Amarin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roche 2 9 2 0 2.00 Amarin 1 1 1 0 2.00

Roche presently has a consensus price target of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.06%. Amarin has a consensus price target of $1.81, indicating a potential upside of 138.71%. Given Amarin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amarin is more favorable than Roche.

Volatility & Risk

Roche has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amarin has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Roche beats Amarin on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation. It also offers in vitro tests for the diagnosis of various diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular, diabetes, Covid-19, hepatitis, human papillomavirus, and other diseases. In addition, the company supplies diagnostic instruments and reagents. It has a research collaboration agreement with Synlogic, Inc. for the discovery of a novel synthetic biotic for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and strategic agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize zilebesiran. Roche Holding AG was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company sells its products principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. It has a collaboration with Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize drug products and indications based on the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Vascepa. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

