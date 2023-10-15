VRES (VRS) Price Tops $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a total market cap of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00021464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00015911 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013583 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,909.29 or 1.00041408 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002345 BTC.

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

