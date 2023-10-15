William Allan Corp Has $2.97 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

William Allan Corp cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 2.3% of William Allan Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 853,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,392,000 after buying an additional 58,430 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,314,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

