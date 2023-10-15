Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by William Allan Corp

William Allan Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 1.6 %

Stryker stock opened at $257.88 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.05. The company has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

