Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 9,543 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,543 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The company has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

