Howland Capital Management LLC Has $7.65 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after buying an additional 6,087,596 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 56.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 30.9% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,222,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,720,000 after purchasing an additional 524,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $117.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.37 and its 200-day moving average is $115.04.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,388 shares of company stock valued at $12,943,630 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Argus increased their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

