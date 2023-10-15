William Allan Corp Buys 10,491 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

William Allan Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 387.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for 2.0% of William Allan Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 683,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,566,000 after buying an additional 363,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,099,000 after buying an additional 320,018 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.58.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $216.11 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $998,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,930.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,539 shares of company stock worth $5,606,179. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

