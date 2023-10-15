Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by William Allan Corp

William Allan Corp increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 1.5% of William Allan Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,948,558,000 after acquiring an additional 210,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,151,000 after acquiring an additional 73,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,434,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,381,000 after acquiring an additional 140,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $533.05 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $558.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 42.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

