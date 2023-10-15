Howland Capital Management LLC Has $4.92 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,090,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,331,000 after buying an additional 549,847 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,305,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,831,000 after buying an additional 269,805 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 190,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after buying an additional 23,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $52.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.92.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

