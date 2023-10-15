ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,297 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $124.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.84. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

