Howland Capital Management LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Down 0.3 %

NUE opened at $147.06 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.