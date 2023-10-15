Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 11,437 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 312.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Illumina by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $129.11 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.37 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.66 and a 200-day moving average of $185.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.