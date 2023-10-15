Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Short Interest Down 14.6% in September

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,120,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the September 15th total of 18,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,391 shares of company stock worth $1,501,534 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Block by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Block by 885.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Block by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Block stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.11 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.08. Block has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.03.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

