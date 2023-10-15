Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 531,800 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the September 15th total of 604,200 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

BATRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

NASDAQ BATRA opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Atlanta Braves has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $33,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BATRA. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 532.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

