Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires 18,868 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises approximately 1.9% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,710 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $39,478,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $33,842,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,583,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,046,000 after purchasing an additional 198,387 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $138.90 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $114.77 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.56 and its 200 day moving average is $144.81.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The company had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNV. CSFB reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

View Our Latest Report on FNV

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.