Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires 5,783 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the quarter. América Móvil comprises approximately 2.1% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1,425.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMX stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

AMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

América Móvil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

