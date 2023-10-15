Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires 5,783 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the quarter. América Móvil comprises approximately 2.1% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1,425.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
América Móvil Trading Down 0.3 %
AMX stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on AMX
América Móvil Profile
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than América Móvil
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.