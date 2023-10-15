International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lowered by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $138.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.99.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

