Chase Investment Counsel Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 2.1% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $173.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.25 and a 1 year high of $212.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.19.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.