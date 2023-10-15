Chase Investment Counsel Corp Reduces Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace makes up 2.0% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $44.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.