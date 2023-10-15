Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,637 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after buying an additional 566,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,717,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,177,000 after purchasing an additional 749,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $216,432,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,063,000 after purchasing an additional 406,076 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.22.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

