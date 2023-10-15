15,901 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 45.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $101.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.72. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Generac from $144.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.52.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

