Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,571 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000. Eagle Materials makes up about 1.4% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 681.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,730 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP stock opened at $164.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.63 and a 200-day moving average of $169.63. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.25 and a 12-month high of $195.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

