Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,400 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 272,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Ayro Stock Performance

AYRO stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Ayro has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 48.10% and a negative net margin of 1,932.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ayro will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ayro

Ayro Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayro in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ayro in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ayro by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ayro by 287.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 376,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

