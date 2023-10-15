Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,400 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 272,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days.
Ayro Stock Performance
AYRO stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Ayro has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.
Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 48.10% and a negative net margin of 1,932.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ayro will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ayro Company Profile
Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.
