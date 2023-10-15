Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $2.34 Million in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,766 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after buying an additional 1,598,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,904,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,626,000 after buying an additional 513,573 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 934,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after acquiring an additional 458,864 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,120,000.

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

In related news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $137,983.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,589.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SGRY opened at $23.53 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.31.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

