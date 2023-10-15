Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Drops By 13.3%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BCOW opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $10.52.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.
